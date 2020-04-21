Total Room Makeover with Golden Fowler Home Furnishings

While we are all trying to figure out things to do at the moment, now is a great time to do some re-arranging to our environments – starting with the rooms in our home. Just a few, simple changes to a room can make the space look refreshed and give you some peace of mind.

From accent artwork to comfy couches, one local business shares its design tips and tricks on how to makeover your home interior.

Traverse based business, Golden Fowler Home Furnishings talks about getting through the store closures with The Four’s Michelle Dunaway.

Plus, we got an exclusive “Showroom Shenanigans” from Mike who’s keeping busy redecorating the store. (See Video Above)

