Teens Accused of Trying to Break Into Traverse City Homes, Businesses
Traverse City police say two boys were caught trying to break in to a home.
Police say they were called to a home just before 5 Tuesday morning when the homeowner heard broken glass and voices.
Officers found three broken windows at the home, then heard more commotion a block away.
That’s where they say they found two boys trying to break a window at the Thirsty Fish Bar and Grill.
Police say the 12- and 15-year-old also had BB guns with them.
They say they’ve now found seven locations in the area with damage.
The case is being sent to the prosecutor.