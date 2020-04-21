Teens Accused of Trying to Break Into Traverse City Homes, Businesses

Traverse City police say two boys were caught trying to break in to a home.

Police say they were called to a home just before 5 Tuesday morning when the homeowner heard broken glass and voices.

Officers found three broken windows at the home, then heard more commotion a block away.

That’s where they say they found two boys trying to break a window at the Thirsty Fish Bar and Grill.

Police say the 12- and 15-year-old also had BB guns with them.

They say they’ve now found seven locations in the area with damage.

The case is being sent to the prosecutor.