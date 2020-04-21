Stay-at-Home Virtual Art Sale at Higher Art Gallery in Traverse City

A Northern Michigan art gallery is taking its art online.

The Higher Art Gallery in Traverse City set up a Stay-at-Home sale since its store front building is closed right now.

More than a dozen artists have about forty pieces of art for sale on the website. And while the art has a sale price, Owner and Director Shanny Brooke says they want to make sure that the artists are supported during this time.

“What’s good about the same is that it’s a larger fraction of the sale is going to the artist to really truly support our artists,” Brooke says. “If you have an empty wall and you want something beautiful and original on it, it’s a good opportunity.”

The Higher Art Gallery will put different pieces of art on its website every week.