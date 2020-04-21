Some States Push To Re-Open, Spending Bill Negotiations Continue in Congress

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are nearing 800,000 while deaths are now above 42,000.

But as those numbers continue to climb, several states are already moving ahead with plans to re-open their economies.

In Texas, state parks have already re-opened.

Florida is now allowing the public back on the beaches.

And governors in Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee have unveiled plans to ease their states’ stay-at-home restrictions.

“Many of these places that are at home, going broke, worried about whether they can feed their children, make the mortgage payment,” said Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp.

But many other states still don’t feel it’s safe enough to begin resuming normal activities.

“The question we all have to face is what’s the reality?” Asked Pennsylvania’s Gov. Tom Wolf. “If we go too quickly, this could be unsafe for people.”

Monday, the head of the World Health Organization warned that the worst of the pandemic is still ahead of us, calling it “a virus that many people still don’t understand.”

Negotiations stalled on Capitol Hill over another massive spending bill to prop up the nation’s economy amid the pandemic.

But Congress is now saying the first vote on the legislation could come as soon as Tuesday.

It comes a week after funding for the popular small business relief program ran out.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says both sides of the aisle are now ironing out the fine print of the roughly

$500 billion measure.

In addition to more aid for small businesses, it’s also expected to include funding for hospitals and testing.

“Testing is one of the places where we want the language to be as good as we can agree to that we need a national strategy for testing,” Pelosi said. “Testing is the key that opens the door to our economy—testing, tracing and isolation.”

Pelosi says she hopes to have the package ready for the Senate Tuesday.

The House could follow with a vote as soon as Wednesday.

This is the fourth coronavirus-related bailout bill.