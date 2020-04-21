Short’s Brewing Co. Receives $1 Million Loan for Coronavirus Support

Many businesses across the state are feeling the financial toll due to COVID-19, regardless if they are an essential business or not.

One is Short’s Brewing Company. The northern Michigan business just landed an almost $1 million federal loan as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. This will go to paying their close to 160 employees.

“It was a big stress relief for sure,” said CEO Scott Newman-Bale. “This is a critical time where we want to be ready for anything and a lot of our employees weren’t eligible for unemployment or were struggling to get through the system. This is critical that we help out and everyone is getting paid.”

Short’s is still open, just on a much smaller scale.

“We are still doing takeout, delivery, and curbside, but a lot of our businesses are bars and restaurants that are obviously closed but people are at home generally drinking a little bit more than normal, so we are offset a little bit and trying to keep our head above water,” added Newman-Bale.

While trying to manage their business in-house, they are also looking for ways to pay it forward and help others.

“We own a lot of the commercial buildings downtown Bellaire and we’ve suspended rent payments,” said Newman-Bale. “We are offering a free food program. If you can’t afford to eat, just come into the pub, let us know, no questions asked.”

Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire is open every day from 11 am to 9 pm for anyone who wants to order food or beer.