Rudyard Softball Players Return to the Field to Read

The Rudyard Softball Team has been very successful the past couple of seasons making it to the quarter-finals.

This year, they were hoping to go further into the playoffs, but with the season canceled because of the pandemic, their hopes were dashed.

Two of this year’s players, who are also sisters, put on their uniforms and went to the field a few weekends ago – not to play, but to read the book – Ferdinand, the Bull.

They were recently featured on ‘The Four’ (see video above) to talk about why they chose that particular book, and how they are “coping” from missing out on their season.

To see the full Ferdinand, the Bull reading – click here