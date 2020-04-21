Pres. Trump to Sign Order to Stop Immigration Into U.S.

President Trump says he plans to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend all immigration into the U.S.

The president made the announcement in a tweet Monday night.

He says it’s an effort to fight what he calls the “invisible enemy” and to protect the jobs of American citizens.

It’s not clear how the order will be carried out or how long the suspension will last.

