Pres. Trump to Sign Order to Stop Immigration Into U.S.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

President Trump says he plans to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend all immigration into the U.S.

The president made the announcement in a tweet Monday night.

He says it’s an effort to fight what he calls the “invisible enemy” and to protect the jobs of American citizens.

It’s not clear how the order will be carried out or how long the suspension will last.