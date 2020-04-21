After closing down 20 years ago, the Sugar Loaf Resort is one step closer to coming back to the Leelanau community.

A development group bought the land about five years ago.

The brownfield redevelopment board approved Sugar Loaf as a brownfield project Tuesday.

That will help them secure financial aid to remove the current, worn down buildings.

It’s important to note while this is a great first step , the owners still need to submit a complete plan for the resort.

The goal is to remove the current buildings sometime this summer.

“Sugar Loaf played a major role in the economy in Leelanau County and it’s closure has had tremendous impact and so people are excited because, if it proceeds according to plan, the initial plan is to open in 2024,” said Chet Janik, the Leelanau County Administrator.

The owners estimate once the resort is up and running, they’ll employ nearly 400 people.