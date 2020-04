The Soo Locks officially opened to freighter traffic on March 25.

It’s been busy since then, with many Great Lakes freighters and international freighters passing through.

The 1,000 foot by 105-foot Burns Harbor is a local favorite because the captain is a Sault Ste. Marie native.

In Northern Michigan From Above, Jim Lehocky captures the massive ship as it passed through the Soo area back on a sunny, snow-free day.