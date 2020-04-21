MTM On The Road: Piper’s Project…This Girl Can Collecting Returnables to Donate Bikes

A passion for biking became a passion for giving for 9-year-old Piper Shumar in Traverse City.

Piper fell in love with the sport of biking since the age of two and in 2018 founded Piper’s Project…This Girl Can.

Piper collects and takes can donations to purchase bikes to donate to Bikes for Tikes.

Bikes for Tikes is an organization that buys and builds bikes for children in need for the holiday season and donates them to children of all ages to Toys for Tots in Northern Michigan.

Last year, Piper donated 130 bikes and this year her sights are set on donating 200 bikes.

She is not letting COVID-19 slow her down and is now safely doing no contact pick-ups and drop offs.

She is also collecting returnables at her drop-off site at Timber Ridge RV & Recreation Resort.

If you do not have returnables but want to help Piper’s mission, here is the link to her PayPal account.

Wake up with Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins as they learn more about Piper’s Project…This Girl Can.