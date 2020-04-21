Mt. Pleasant Shooting Investigation: 22-Year-Old Dead

Mount Pleasant Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man.

Police say they have questioned a person of interest but as of now no arrests have been made.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday at “The Edge” Apartments on 700 Edgewood Drive, right by CMU’s campus.

There is no word at this time why the shooting happened, but police say a former student was killed. He was 22 years old.

Police say they do not believe there is any risk to the public.

