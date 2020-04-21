Mount Pleasant Shooting Victim Identified, Suspect in Custody

Dan Firnbach,

We now know the name of the man killed in a Mount Pleasant shooting, and a suspect is now in custody.

Police say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday at The Edge Apartments, right by Central Michigan University’s campus.

There is no word at this time as to why the shooting happened, but police say 21-year-old Raven Tre-Von Edelen, a former CMU student, was killed.

Police say a suspect is now in custody in connection to the shooting and is expected to be arraigned.

When that person is charged, we will update you with their name and charges.

 

