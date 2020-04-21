Mancelona Bass Festival Canceled: ‘It Was a Tough Decision’

Another Northern Michigan festival is cancelling this year’s events.

The Mancelona Bass Festival made the announcement Monday. The festival was scheduled for the end of May, but President Ken Mattei says they didn’t feel they could safely follow social distancing guidelines.

This would have been the 65th year of the festival.

“The community and the surrounding communities of Mancelona look forward to this festival,” Ken said. “It’s grown over the last five or six years, and each year we seem to get more and more people that come to the festival…It was a tough decision, but we’re looking forward to 2021 with excitement and we’ll be back bigger and better.”

Organizers say they are discussing holding some sort of community event in the fall.