Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region Kicks Off Power of Home Campaign

Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region has kicked off their Power of Home campaign with some support from the Consumers Energy Foundation.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is offering $100,000 in matching funds to Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region.

For every $2 donated to Habitat – Grand Traverse Region, they will receive an additional $1 of match money from the Consumers Energy Foundation.

The money will be used to provide priority home repairs and affordable housing options for people in need in the Grand Traverse Area.

Habitat says that funding like this is crucial to continue their mission.

“It’s really critical to our mission, the core mission of habitat is providing a health safe and affordable place to call home and so now more than ever during this health and economic crisis we need assistance to support the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Wendy Irvin.

