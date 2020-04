The famed German festival Oktoberfest is cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The Bavarian festival sees around 6 million festival goers every year and brings in more than $1 billion dollars.

The governor of Bavaria says the risk in holding a festival of this size is just too great. It was scheduled to run from September 19th to October 4th.

So far about 4,600 hundred people have died in Germany from the coronavirus.