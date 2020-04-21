Firefighter Protects Woman Following Deadly Oceana County Crash

A driver hit head-on in Oceana County is alive after a firefighter laid on her car’s hood to protect her from a fire that started from another car.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened before 5:30 Monday night on North 176th Avenue between Jackson and Rossel Lake Road in Colfax Township.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened when Josue Morales was speeding and passing another vehicle in a no passing zone.

They say he lost control, went off the road, over-corrected and hit a minivan head-on.

Morales’ car then caught fire.

A firefighter from Walkerville Fire and Rescue quickly laid his body over the hood of the other driver to shield her from the heat and flames.

It was so intense, the heat destroyed his gear.

The woman is in stable condition.

Morales and Enrique Guajardo from Texas died at the scene.