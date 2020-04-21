Fire Crews Stop Clare County Wildfire From Spreading

Eighteen buildings, including homes, were saved when fire crews were able to stop a wildfire from spreading.

The Harrison fire chief tells us almost 10 acres were destroyed in a wildfire just east of Leota Monday.

Some of those homes that were in its path were damaged.

The fire ended up melting some siding and caused smoke damage to them.

It took fire crews about 5 hours to get under control and put out.

It was so intense, the DNR actually had to bring in planes to drop water.