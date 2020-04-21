Excessive Hand-Washing Offers Bacteria Place to ‘Hang Out’ on Dry Skin

Who out there is washing their hands like it’s their part time job? Excessive washing can lead to dry, cracked and irritated skin– something many of us may already know, but did you know that dry, cracked skin can give bacteria and viruses a place to ‘hang out’? 9&10’s Madison Gardner had the opportunity to speak with Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon, Dr. Laurel Leithauser with the Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Center in Traverse City about this very topic.

Washing your hands right now is of paramount importance however, “the problem though becomes if we’re washing our hands many, many, times a day and not using a moisturizer afterwards– the hands can become very dry and cracked,” explains Dr. Leithauser.

By adding the simple addition of moisturizer to your hand-washing routine, you will get the best of both worlds– soft and clean hands. “Even if you don’t feel dry or see cracks, you still have microscopic little fissures in the barrier function of your skin which is called the stratum corneum, then what happens is you can become more likely to carry viruses and bacteria on your hands because there’s these little places for them to set-up shop,” explains Dr. Leithauser.

This does not necessarily mean you’re going to become infected through direct transmission. For example, “Let’s say you washed your hands you had these little, micro-cracks. You opened a doorknob and someone who had an illness had just touched that doorknob. Then you do touch your face, because I’m sure we’ve all heard it’s been in the news a lot lately about how frequently the average person does touch their face, that could put you at an increased risk for transmitting something like this,” says Dr. Leithauser.

Another helpful tip to consider is choosing between hand sanitizer or traditional soap and water. Making the decision is fairly straight-forward as long as you know what to look for. Dr. Leithauser says, “Obviously, if you’re an auto mechanic or you’re changing a dirty diaper you are, you know… have actual particular dirt on your hand– wash your hands with soap and water. But, if you’re just going about your daily activities, hand sanitizer is a great adjunct.

If you would like more information on the dermatology and Mohs surgery center in Traverse City, click here.