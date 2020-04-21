Death Toll in Nova Scotia Shooting Rises to 19

In this update on the deadly mass shooting in Canada, police say the death toll has risen to 19.

It happened over the weekend in Nova Scotia.

Police say a man disguised himself as a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and began shooting people in their homes and setting fires.

They say the gunman left multiple crime scenes spread across the province.

A Mountie was among the victims.

Police say the gunman is also dead.

They expect the death toll to continue rising in the coming days because police believe there are more victims in homes the suspect burned down.