Cadillac Man Dies in Manistee County Crash

A Cadillac man is dead after a crash in Manistee County.

Michigan State Police say the deadly crash happened around 9:40 Saturday morning in Springdale Township.

Troopers say 30-year-old Travis Johnson was traveling north on Big Four Road when the pickup he was driving failed to take the turn onto Millard Road. The pickup drove off the road before crashing.

Johnson was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

A passenger in the pickup was taken to Munson Hospital in Manistee with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol and drugs are believed to be a factor in the deadly crash.