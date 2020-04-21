BREAKING: 32,967 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan, 2,700 Deaths

Michigan now has 32,967 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,700 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Monday the state was at 32,000 confirmed cases with 2,468 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 17, 3,237 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

President Trump says he plans to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend all immigration into the U.S.

The president made the announcement in a tweet Monday night.

He says it’s an effort to fight what he calls the “invisible enemy” and to protect the jobs of American citizens.

It’s not clear how the order will be carried out or how long the suspension will last.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says an agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses.

The money will go towards helping replenish the payroll for small businesses.

Locally, Grand Traverse County is reporting its fifth person to die from COVID-19.

The health department says the man was in his 70s. According to the health department, there are now 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Grand Traverse County.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.