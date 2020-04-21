Artist Profile: Andrea Purnage

One of the oldest art forms – the art of dance is something that can be found in every one of us – but some of us are given the gift of “movement” a little better than some.

Andrea Purnage from Mount Pleasant was given the “gift” at a very early age and continued to develop her skills throughout the years. She has now grown up to become the owner of Mount Pleasant School of Dance and teaches other gifted dancers the art of dance.

A while ago, we had the pleasure of meeting up with Andrea at her studio and enjoyed a performance from her students on this segment of Artist Profile (see above).

For more information about the Mount Pleasant School on Dance – click here