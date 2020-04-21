Adopt a Pet Tuesday: Bruno, Roadie & Gretchen

ADOP_BRUNO

ADOPT_ROADIE

ADOPT_GRETCHEN

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Bruno, Roadie and Gretchen– just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up we have Bruno.

Bruno is a hound mix who loves to run. He is definitely a bundle of energy, but also very well behaved.

Bruno does well with kids and other dogs and would love to be in a full family.

Bruno is neutered and all up-to-date on his vaccines. To adopt Bruno, contact the Ogemaw County Humane Society.

Next we have Roadie.

This sweet lady is a 10-year-old husky. She is very laid back and loves to snuggle up.

Roadie is not the best with smaller dogs and cats, but she does do well with other larger dogs. She is house trained and would fit in well with just about any family.

To adopt Roadie, contact the Humane Society of Midland County.

And finally, we have Gretchen.

Gretchen is a little on the shy side—but if you give her some time, she’ll start to warm up.

Though she make take a little bit of time to get acclimated to a new home, she will make a wonderful addition to any family.

To adopt Gretchen, contact S.A.F.E. in Harrison.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!