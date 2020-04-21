A Scottville Photographer Gives Back to the Community with her Cat Calendars

A Scottville photographer is continuing her creativity during this quarantine while giving us a laugh with her use of cats.

Sue brown of Sue Brown Photography has taken pictures of her cats in different variations and locations – and Sue’s followers loved it.

She now wants everyone to get a piece of her cat pics – with her “Cat Calendars” that are on sale for $25.

A percentage of that money with be donated to United Way of Mason County to benefit the community.

To get your hands on one for her Cat Calendars, or to find out more information about Sue Brown Photography – click here