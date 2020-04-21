4Front Credit Union Donates $50K to Help Local Hospitals, Food Banks

4Front Credit Union is supporting the community through this time by donating $50,000 to local hospitals and food banks.

4Front says they have partnered with Munson, McLaren and three local food banks.

They say their goal is to help the members of our community fighting this virus on the frontlines by providing money to their emergency response fund.

They also want to be there to support the many people who are facing unemployment.

“People helping people is the motto of credit unions and that’s what we’re trying to do. Some folks have fallen on hard times. Some bad things happen to good people at times and we’re doing everything we can to help them out,” said Andy Kempf, the CEO at 4Front Credit Union.

4Front says they will continue to do what they can to make this time a little easier for the community.