Virtual Dairy Farm Tour: The United Dairy Industry of Michigan

You and your family may be looking for new ways to stay busy at home.

The United Dairy Industry of Michigan is bringing a fun opportunity right to your living room.

Tuesday they will be hosting a live virtual tour around a dairy farm.

During the tour, you will learn about caring for the cows, different foods made from their milk, and much more.

Director of Industry Relations Jolene Griffin says they also have a scavenger hunt you can participate in during the tour.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun. We will probably see the calves jumping around and playing. We’re going to answer questions, so if people have questions about where their milk comes from,” Griffin says. “We want to give people an opportunity to see a dairy farm in action. We want to give people something to look forward to.”

The virtual tour is expected to last about 30 minutes.