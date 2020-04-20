Traverse City Commissioner Proposes Closing Some Neighborhood Streets

Monday night the Traverse City Commission will discuss ways to encourage people to get outdoors, by discouraging traffic.

The idea is to close some neighborhood streets to traffic at certain times, so people can use those streets safely for biking and playing. Commissioner Ashlea Walter says, “It’s really in response to concerns I’ve heard from city residents who wanted more access to enable their physical and mental well-being.”

Walter is all in favor of encouraging responsible exercise and time outdoors. So she’s proposing some neighborhood streets be open just for bikes and kids and “wheeled toys” during certain hours – and suggests using temporary barricades to keep out the cars. “We have block parties in the summer and the city drops off barricades for the party and volunteers in the neighborhood put them up and take them down. It doesn’t prohibit people getting essential services they need. Cars can get around them.”

City Manager Marty Colburn says he was on board initially, but has reservations. “Candidly on its face I really liked the idea. But as I talked it through, concerns basically came up in regards to the medical profession and the department of health trying to keep us, basically, with our social distancing.”

And, he says, encouraging outdoor activity directed at certain streets, could defeat the larger purpose. “I was a little concerned that it would bring people down into areas from their respective neighborhoods around the area to actually socialize, and that was my concern.”

But Ashlea Walter is concerned about the trails getting more crowded, while Marty Colburn feels there are a lot of other options besides the neighborhoods. Walter says, “I get out a lot on our local trails and it’s getting more and more crowded, and it’s only 35-40 degrees out. My concern is as it gets nicer… the trails are going to be more crowded and the last thing I want to do is see the city shut down trails.”

But Colburn says, “We already have 86 miles of sidewalks, 9 miles of trails, there’s open areas such as the Brown Bridge, Hickory Hills, Hickory Meadows, the Commons. There’s actually great opportunity for people to get out and about, but they need to respect social distancing.”

Walter adds, “One reason we love to call this place home is because of our access to outdoor spaces. I thought let’s think outside the box. We had to shut down playground equipment on playgrounds. I just worry it’s going to get more difficult to maintain that open access.”

The issue is on Monday night’s City Commission agenda, but it’s not clear if they’ll move forward with the idea.