Traverse City Based TentCraft Receives Retooling Grant

A Traverse City company just found out they’ll receive a retooling grant from the state of Michigan.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced TentCrat in Traverse City is getting $75,000.

The company applied for the grant after shifting operations to make medical tents for hospitals battling the coronavirus.

TentCraft says this grant will help keep people on the job.

“It’s going to let us continue to try to develop new products as opposed to laying people off and say hey, engineers, we don’t have any work for you because there are no custom projects, like we would typically have for our advertising agency customers, so it’s going to allow us to keep those folks working,” said TentCraft President Matt Bulloch.

TentCraft says they have shipped their medical tents across North America.