Several Lilac Festival Events Cancelled

Lilac Festival organizers have announced that some events will be cancelled for the 2020 Lilac Festival due to the coronavirus.

Organizers say that both the Lilac Festival Grand Parade and the Mackinac Island Dog and Pony Show have been cancelled because they require large groups of people.

Though main events have been cancelled, the events that can still be safely done will go on.

Those events include the Lilac Festival Poster Competition and the Lilac Queen Coronation.

Organizers also say they will hold several virtual events.