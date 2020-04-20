Science with Samantha: Bubble Machine
It’s time to get creative and start thinking like Engineers! Who needs to buy a bubble machine when you can engineer your very own. By taking everyday household items, in this case a sock, dish soap, and bottle, we will be able to invent our very own bubble machine. By using the force of your breath you are able to blow the bubbles through the fiber of the sock.
Ingredients Needed:
- Sock
- Plastic Bottle With Squeeze Top
- Dish Soap
- Rubber Band
Some Questions To Prompt The Activity
- What are engineers?
- How do they make new things?
- How do you think we can use these common household items to make a bubble machine?
Experiment Steps:
- Cut off the end of the squeeze bottle and pull the sock over the end of it
- Put a rubber band around the end of the sock to hold it on
- Dip the sock into some dish soap
- Blow into the end of the squeezy bottle and watch the bubble machine activate!