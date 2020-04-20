Pres. Trump, Congress Close To Reaching Small Business Deal

More than three-quarters of a million people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in the U.S.—and nearly 41,000 more have died.

But there’s some good news for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

President Trump says the White House and Congressional Democrats could reach a deal as soon as Monday on an additional $300 billion to help small businesses across the U.S.

The plan is meant to put money back into the now-drained loan program for small businesses. It will also help hospitals and increase testing.

“We’re continuing to negotiate with the Democrats to get our great workers and small businesses all over the country taken care of. I think we, we’re getting close to a deal. It could happen,” the president said.

The stimulus plan could go to the Senate Monday, reach the house Tuesday, and be on the president’s desk for a signature by Wednesday.

President Trump says the U.S. has conducted nearly 5 million coronavirus tests. That’s far more than any other nation.

The president announced his administration plans to use the Defense Production Act to boost production of test swabs.

Some governors say more widespread testing networks are needed before they can re-open their state economies.