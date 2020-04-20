Oil, Gas Prices Plummet During Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus crisis has played a part in the major collapse in oil markets.

Demand for gas has plummeted, and that has oil producers running out of places to store excess barrels of crude.

U.S. oil prices tanked on Monday, falling below zero, which means producers are willing to pay consumers to take the product out of their hands.

AAA also reported the average price for a gallon of gas is around $1.81 nationwide, which is down five cents from last week and more than a dollar from where it was this time last year.

In Michigan, the statewide average for a gallon of gas is far lower at around $1.46, which is almost half of last year’s average.