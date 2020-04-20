Mt Pleasant Police Department Uses UV Lights to Reduce COVID-19 Exposure

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has new equipment helping reduce their exposure to COVID-19.

The police and fire departments have begun using these UV lights to sanitize their vehicles.

The lights are placed on the seats then turned on remotely allowing the lights to sanitize the vehicle.

The process takes about nine minutes to complete, and the police department says it allows them to continue to do their job while limiting their risk of exposure.

“We don’t want to be exposed to anything and have people get sick. We want to be able to come here and help people respond to our calls and if we are sick we can’t do that so, it’s just another measure to help sanitize our vehicles and help lessen our exposure,” said Sgt. Brandon Bliss.

Along with their vehicles, the department is also using the light to sanitize their personal protection equipment.