Midland Dow Gardens: Butterflies in Bloom Exhibit 2020

There’s a lot happening right now in our world, so how many of you forgot it was spring? That the world is coming back to life and blooming? The Midland Dow Gardens, unfortunately, had to close their doors mid-march, when they were just one week into their annual Butterflies in Bloom exhibit but are happy to bring us inside virtually for a little tour with Entomologist Elly Maxwell.

Elly has been coming in for weeks now, still taking care of and looking after these brilliant creatures. Elly says, “Without people, we’ve been able to have more flowers and plants because floor space isn’t an issue. It’s beautiful in here, there’s fields of marigolds covered with flooding butterflies it’s pretty nice.”

A beautiful, tranquil environment for the butterflies to call home, but as you can imagine, it’s disappointing not offering children and people in their community the opportunity to learn about and see these magnificent creatures up close.

They plan on opening their doors once again when the state mandated stay-at-home order is lifted.

If you would like to plan a future trip to the Dow Gardens, click here.