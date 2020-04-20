Michigan State Police Rescue Handicapped Man from Drowning

State police in Roscommon County are credited with saving a handicapped man’s life over the weekend after he fell into a pond near his home.

Troopers were called to the Lyons Township home around 8 p.m. Saturday.

State police say the man, 64, fell down a 10-foot-tall embankment and into a pond.

When troopers arrived on the scene, the man was partially in the water with his face down in the embankment.

Troopers were able to save the man and transport him to a nearby hospital.