Michigan House Republicans Unveil Roadmap to Reopen State

Michigan House Republicans unveiled a plan on Monday to reopen the state.

The plan would be a more risk-based, regional approach that has three steps that include returning to a new normal, re-energizing the economy and outlining risk counties by three tiers.

The tiers would be broken into highest, heightened and standard risk.

Counties like Macomb, Oakland and Wayne would be in Tier 1 – the highest risk counties. Those counties would operate like all of Michigan is right now.

The others two tiers would have relaxed safety protocols. The standard risk counties would not have to follow the stay home, stay safe provisions unless you are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The House Republicans’ plan would also limit reopening businesses, like restaurants, gyms and movie theaters, as long as they have strict social distancing in place.

Tourism-related businesses could also open as long as they are in standard risk counties.

The plan would also create a transition task force that would put the counties in the three tiers and help industry and trade groups develop safety protocols.

Speak of the House Lee Chatfield says the current one size fits all approach is not working for everyone.

“There are thousands of families across the state who also have to worry about how to pay their bills, take care of their children and keep up with payments on their homes on top of everything,” Chatfield said.