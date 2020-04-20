MDHHS Expands COVID-19 Testing Criteria

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expanded COVID-19 testing criteria.

Testing now includes all essential workers still reporting to work in person, whether they have symptoms or not.

MDHHS also launched a large scale effort with more than 2,000 volunteers to expand contact tracing capacity.

“Contact tracing is an essential public health tool and will help determine and limit the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

Contact tracing is a proven public health strategy that involves identifying those affected by COVID-19 and interviewing friends, families and others near that person about their contacts and symptoms.