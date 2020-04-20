Mancelona Bass Festival Canceled in 2020

Organizers of the annual Mancelona Bass Festival announced Monday that the 2020 Mancelona Bass Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time in the festival’s 65-year that it has been canceled.

In a statement, the festival’s committee said, “The safety of the community, volunteers and guests visiting the Mancelona area is at the top of our priority list. The festival committee held off postponing till the last possible minute, as we knew how much everyone looks forward to the Festival each year. The organizers discussed the possibility of holding a smaller community festival either in late summer or early fall, but any planning would have to be put on hold until we receive clarification on future guideline, and social distancing direction from state and local officials.”

The festival was originally scheduled for May 28-31.