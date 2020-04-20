Mackinac Island Lilac Festival to Continue, Certain Events Cancelled

Organizers of the Mackinac Island Lilac Festival announced some events have been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The Lilac Festival Grand Parade and the Mackinac Island Dog and Pony Show have been cancelled, because they draw large crowds.

The Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau says the festival will go on, but just with certain events like the poster competition and the Lilac Queen coronation.

“The Lilac Festival will continue, it will be modified, but it will continue, so we’ll still be doing things just not on the scale we normally do,” said Tim Hygh, Executive Director of the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau.

