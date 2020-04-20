Ludington Lake Jump Breaks Tradition; Hosts ‘Jump Where You Are’ Campaign

Social distancing has caused a popular fundraiser to think outside the box.

The Ludington Lake Jump has raised nearly $600,000 for various causes over the past 20 years.

The money is raised by people paying to jump into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan.

This year the beneficiary is Lakeshore Food 4 Kids.

They’re breaking from tradition this year and asking everyone to record themselves jumping into chilly water at home.

“Those with access to a swimming pool could use that. But it doesn’t have to be a swimming pool it could be a kiddie pool could be a slip and slide it could be a bathtub it could be a bucket of water dumped on your head. Any kind of way to jump into a bunch of cold water with a fun-loving spirit and just a desire to do good for others,” said Amy Marsh.

Lakeshore Food 4 Kids has been helping to feed kids in the Ludington area for three years.

