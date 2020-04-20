Local Small Businesses Working to Secure Funding to Navigate Coronavirus Pandemic

As Lansing debates how to reopen the state’s economy, small businesses are working to find the funding just to get to that point.

Brian Calley is the president of the Small Business Association of Michigan. He’s optimistic congress will pass another $300 billion in paycheck protection funding after the first $349 billion ran dry.

“It is heavily focused on making payroll. So what this really is, is a tool for businesses to take out a loan, that is forgivable as long as they hire back and maintain full employee levels at full pay for the next 8 weeks after they get the loan,” said Calley.

Some small businesses are looking to more local resources.

Arletta’s Flowers and Gifts in Lake City secured a $5,000 dollar grant from the Northwest Michigan Small Business Relief Fund.

“We’re going to put this towards the actual overhead of maintaining the building and our payments because our slow time is through the summer. Because we’ve missed most of the spring season, we’re at a critical stage of trying to just survive until we ramp back up in the fall,” said Owner Erine Wescoat.

Calley says businesses can also apply for economic injury disaster loans through the Small Business Administration as the conversation begins to slowly shift to opening the state’s economy.

“Really if you look in the long term both the ability of small businesses to survive and our families to make, and by the way the ability of the government to do anything, it depends on people getting back to work,” said Calley.