Local Food Relief Fund Surpasses Fundraising Goals

An area nonprofit says northern Michigan really stepped up to answer the call for the Local Food Relief Fund.

The Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities launched the fundraising effort in hopes of bringing in $30,000 to feed local families and support local farmers, especially during the Coronavirus crisis, by buying local food for area food pantries.

They hit that goal in a single day, then raised the goal to $50,000. They hit that too, so they just kept going. Now at the end of the campaign, Groundwork has raised more than $130,000.

Meghan McDermott is the Director of Programs for the Groundwork Center. She says, “We know that it’s April in northern Michigan and just snowed a few days ago. It’s not like farmers have tons and tons of crops that are ready. But we anticipate this will keep the supplies ready throughout the growing season and we’ll be able to negotiation – our partners will be able to negotiate those purchases in the months to come.”

Groundwork says the funds go to emergency food providers who have existing relationships with farmers. More than 40 participating pantries serve the six-county area. McDermott says the Northwest Michigan Food Coalition and Food Rescue both “partner with all of their pantries and work as a bloc to purchase food. They’ve had a program called Farm to Neighbor for the last two years which has been purchasing bulk products from local farmers. They’ll be purchasing more storage crops as farmers have them available. But we at Groundwork will be helping facilitate the conversation between farmers and emergency food providers.”

The crowd-sourcing event is now over but you can still donate online here.

Growers can also join the network of participating farmers – take the survey at this link.