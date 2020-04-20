JUST IN: 32,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan, 2,468 Deaths

Health officials say there are now 32,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 2,468 people have died from the virus.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Sunday the state was at 31,424 confirmed cases with 2,391 deaths.

The Central Michigan District Health Department announced Monday the first deaths in Arenac and Gladwin Counties attributed to COVID-19.

The Gladwin County resident was an elderly female with underlying health conditions who was admitted to MidMichigan Medical Center in Gladwin on April 14. She passed away over the weekend.

The Arenac County death was a middle-age female with underlying health conditions who was admitted to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw on April 14. She passed away on Sunday, April 19.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.