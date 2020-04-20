Grant Opens Door for Telehealth Services at East Jordan Family Health Center

Millions of dollars in grants are helping fund public access to healthcare.

East Jordan Family Health Center was one of 61 organizations to receive a grant from the Michigan Health Endowment. They were awarded $50,000 dollars.

The center plans to use that money to begin providing telehealth services to their community.

Director of Technology Dee Hawley says the grant will allow them to upgrade with new software and iPads for their providers.

“Being able to talk about a current health concern they have and hopefully eliminate them getting in the car, traveling to an already overburdened ER and keeping them engaged in their health. Letting them know there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but they have to continue to keep themselves healthy through this process.”

The East Jordan Family Health Center hopes to have this service up and running within the next week.