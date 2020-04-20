Gladwin, Arenac Counties Report First Deaths Attributed to COVID-19

The Central Michigan District Health Department has announced the first deaths in Arenac and Gladwin Counties attributed to COVID-19.

The Gladwin County resident was an elderly female with underlying health conditions who was admitted to MidMichigan Medical Center in Gladwin on April 14. She passed away over the weekend.

The Arenac County death was a middle-age female with underlying health conditions who was admitted to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw on April 14. She passed away on Sunday, April 19.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones,” said Steve Hall, health officer at CMDHD. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community. It’s crucial for residents to be aware of the virus and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.”