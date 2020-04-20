Gas Prices Continue to Fall Due to Coronavirus Crisis

On Monday, the prices of gas dipped below $0 per barrel to negative $38 per barrel.

GasBuddy says it’s historic.

They say across much of Michigan, gas prices haven’t been this low since 2004.

GasBuddy says gas prices will likely not drop too much further.

“How quickly prices then go back up will be more contingent on how quickly things return to normal and that is how quickly Americans fill up again and how quickly they start to go to work again,” said Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick De Haan.

GasBuddy says once the stay-at-home order is lifted, drivers will likely still be able to take advantage of these prices.