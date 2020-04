Drummond Island Nurse, Daughter Celebrate Birthday 350 Miles Apart

Drummond Island Mom, Daughter Celebrate 18th Birthday 350 Miles Apart

A mother was separated by 350 miles from her daughter on a day they wanted to be together.

But that didn’t mean she couldn’t pull off one of the biggest surprises in her daughter’s life.

Corey and Stephanie Adkins bring you this very special story from Drummond Island.