City of Evart Changing Budget Due to Coronavirus Closures
Many local communities throughout northern Michigan have taken on a financial burden during the coronavirus pandemic.
The City of Evart is one of those communities.
With the closing of two factories in town, Ventra, who closed its doors in March due to the stay-at-home order, and Vitro who is closed until the end of June, the city is looking at a major decline in the general fund for the city.
This is due to the amount of money these industries bring to the total water and sewer revenues.
They discussed how they would be changing the budge in their virtual city council meeting on Monday night.
“With the recent news of Vitro closing and Ventra being shutdown because of the pandemic, I did remove all of their water usage from the budget and sewer funds, moving forward just as an extra precaution just because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Sarah Dvoracek, the City Manager.
The city council will be holding a virtual budget meeting on Friday at 1 pm to talk more in depth about the changes to the budget.
You can check Evart’s website and Facebook page to stay updated and get access to the Zoom council meetings.