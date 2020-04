Earth Day has been celebrated annually for fifty years, and the DNR wants to help mark the occasion with a series called – 5 Days of Earth Day. Each day this week at 9AM there will be a video released on the DNR’s YouTube page – that focuses on nature and features various environmental educators, park interpreters, and naturalists.

