Cadillac Lakes Cruise & Car Show Canceled for 2020

Organizers of the annual Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show announced Monday that they have canceled their 2020 event.

The event, which draws more than 5,000 individuals to downtown Cadillac annually, was originally scheduled for June 13-14.

“As a large multi-generational event that brings people close together, we just couldn’t figure out how to ensure the viability of the event and safety to its patrons,’ says Joy VanDrie, Cadillac Lakes Cruise event co-chair and Downtown Cadillac Association executive director. “We look forward to celebrating our 10th year in 2021.”

Event organizers say refunds will be issued to vendors who have already paid, and to families who have already paid for memorial or individual trophies.